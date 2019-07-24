WASHINGTON | Nationals ace Max Scherzer is slated to start Thursday against the Colorado after recovering from inflammation under his right shoulder.

The 34-year-old right-hander threw a bullpen session before Washington’s game against the Rockies on Monday was postponed.

“He felt good today, did his regular routine, so he’s scheduled to pitch Thursday if everything goes well,” manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday.

An All-Star for the seventh straight season, Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.30 ERA but has not pitched since July 6. He was 7-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his last seven starts.

By pitching Thursday, Scherzer will miss this weekend’s series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez said the timing of Scherzer’s return allows him to pitch in each series against NL East rivals Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Martinez added the three-time Cy Young Award winner also would be on track for a potential start in the NL wild card game.

“Let’s assume that is he is,” Martinez said, quickly adding: “I’m hoping that we’re not the wild card team.”