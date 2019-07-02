Rapinoe out of US starting lineup, keeper change for England

LYON, France | Megan Rapinoe was not in the starting lineup for the United States in the Women’s World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday night.

Rapinoe has two goals in each of the last two games for the United States and five for the tournament. She shares the lead for most goals at the World Cup with three others, including teammate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White.

Rapinoe did not participate in pregame warm-ups.

U.S. Soccer did not give a reason for the change.

Christen Press started on the wing in front with Morgan and Tobin Heath. Coach Jill Ellis did not change her backline of Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O’Hara.

Lindsey Horan started in the midfield after coming off the bench in Friday night’s victory over France, along with Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Alyssa Naeher started in goal for the United States.

England also made a big change, replacing goalkeeper Karen Bardsley with Carly Telford. Bardsley has a hamstring injury.

Bardsley had not allowed a goal in England’s last four matches in France.

Defender Rachel Daly and forward Beth Mean both started after coming off the bench in England’s quarterfinal victory over Norway.