ENGLEWOOD | Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt returned to full pads for the first time since tearing his right ACL against Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2016.

The second-year player out of Michigan said the knee feels “100 percent.” He wasn’t wearing a protective brace when the team donned full pads Tuesday.

Butt slipped to the fifth round of the 2017 draft due to the injury. The Broncos were hopeful to have him back for the second half last season, but he wasn’t ready and went on season-ending injured reserve.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Butt won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end his senior season.