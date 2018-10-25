NEW YORK | The NFL has made four changes to the original league schedule.

On Nov. 11, the Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers game will move from 1 p.m. EST on CBS to 4:25 p.m. EST. The Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs game originally scheduled at 1 p.m. EST on FOX will be cross-flexed to CBS.

In Week 15, the two games played on Saturday, Dec. 15 will both be televised by NFL Network. The Houston Texans will be at the New York Jets at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. EST.

In Week 16, the two matchups on Saturday, Dec. 22 on NFL Network will be the Washington Redskins visiting the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. EST.

The Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins and New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts games that could have been moved to Saturday will instead remain on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. EST.