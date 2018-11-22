Colorado Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen, front, of Finland, moves the puck under presser by Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Kesler during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NEW YORK | The NHL has fined Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen for embellishment.

Rantanen was docked $2,000 under the league’s program designed to discourage diving and embellishment. He was warned for a play on Oct. 16 at the New York Rangers. His second offense occurred late in the second period against Boston on Nov. 14, with Patrice Bergeron receiving a penalty for hooking and Rantanen for embellishment.

A third offense for Rantanen would result in a $3,000 fine.

Rantanen leads the league in scoring with eight goals and 24 assists this season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR