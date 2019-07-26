AURORA | Donald Lewis, a three-time NCAA All-American wrestler, conducted a camp in the Grandview wrestling room July 21-22 and worked with a variety of age groups.

Lewis placed fourth at 174 pounds at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships for his third career top-six national finish and won four prep state titles in Missouri. Through former Grandview state champion Eric Wilson, who wrapped up his wrestling career at Missouri in 2014, Wolves coach Ryan Budd connected with Lewis, who was in Colorado for a summer internship.

Three of Grandview’s four placers at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament participated in the camp, including Stanford-bound, two-time state champion Fabian Santillan plus his brother, senior-to-be Alex, and graduated Dylan Ranieri.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports