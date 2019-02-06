AURORA | The second state tournament for girls wrestling — one of three pilot sports continues to make a push towards sanctioning by the Colorado High School Activities Association — is set for Feb. 9 at Thornton High School.

Five girls from Aurora schools advanced through the Region 2 tournament hosted by Eaglecrest Feb. 2, highlighted by a regional champion in 127-pounder Jenna Graybeal.

Nearly 80 wrestlers in 10 weight classes begin competition at 9 a.m.

Graybeal, a sophomore, finished atop a bracket that included 13 entrants and earned her first state berth with a second period pin of Heritage’s Autumn Barela.

Also headed to state are Overland’s Katelynn Czerpak (who placed third at 100 pounds), 105-pounder Salem Scobee of Vista PEAK (Lotus) who placed fourth, Eaglecrest’s Savannah Smith at 111 and Elisa Abeyta of Vista PEAK at 118 pounds, who both also placed fourth in their weights at regionals.

Abeyta won a state championship last season at 100 pounds.

