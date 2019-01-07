AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked in Week 5 of the 2018-19 season in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount of On The Mat:

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S WEEK 5 RANKINGS

Teams: 5A — No. 3 Grandview, No. 8 Eaglecrest, No. 14 Overland, No. 15 Cherokee Trail

106 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Frankie Sanchez, soph. (Grandview); 4A — No. 17 Karstin Wells, jr. (Vista PEAK)

113 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Caeleb Knoll, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 10 Alias Quinones, soph. (Eaglecrest); No. 12 Andrew Chilton, jr. (Cherokee Trail)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Grant Bradley, jr. (Overland)

126 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Alex Santillan, jr. (Grandview); No. 6 Isaiah Bradley, sr. (Overland); No. 16 Austin Kammerer, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 18 Elias Rodriguez, sr. (Rangeview); No. 19 Kyle Maccagnan, soph. (Eaglecrest)

132 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Miguel Mendoza, sr. (Overland); No. 7 Jack Oh, sr. (Grandview)

138 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Fabian Santillan, sr. (Grandview); No. 5 David Rivera, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

145 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Matt Frye, sr. (Grandview); No. 9 Spencer Ohu, jr. (Rangeview); No. 14 Werals Niyongabo, sr. (Aurora Central)

152 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Dylan Ranieri, sr. (Grandview); No. 2 Antonio Segura, soph. (Regis Jesuit); No. 3 Tyler Maccagnan, sr. (Eaglecrest)

160 pounds: 5A — No. 11 Abel Ambriz, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

170 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Emery Bemis, jr. (Hinkley)

182 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Brice Hartzheim, sr. (Grandview); No. 14 Austin Jandik, jr. (Cherokee Trail)

195 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Joe Renner, jr. (Grandview); No. 4 Micah Sterling, sr. (Eaglecrest); No. 8 Brock Howard, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

220 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Sam Hart, soph. (Cherokee Trail); No. 3 David Hoage, sr. (Smoky Hill); No. 4 Osman Yigit Topuz, sr. (Eaglecrest); No. 8 Angelo Falise, fr. (Grandview)