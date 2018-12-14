AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked in Week 3 of the 2018-19 season in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount of On The Mat:

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S WEEK 3 RANKINGS

Team: 5A — No. 2 Grandview

106 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Frankie Sanchez, soph. (Grandview)

113 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Caeleb Knoll, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 9 Andrew Chilton, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 10 Alias Quinones, soph. (Eaglecrest)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Grant Bradley, jr. (Overland)

126 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Isaiah Bradley, sr. (Overland); No. 4 Alex Santillan, jr. (Grandview); No. 15 Austin Kammerer, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 18 Kyle Maccagnan, soph. (Eaglecrest)

132 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Miguel Mendoza, sr. (Overland); No. 8 Jack Oh, sr. (Grandview)

138 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Fabian Santillan, sr. (Grandview); No. 4 David Rivera, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

145 pounds: 5A — No. 9 Werals Niyongabo, sr. (Aurora Central); No. 10 Matt Frye, sr. (Grandview)

152 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Dylan Ranieri, sr. (Grandview); No. 2 Antonio Segura, soph. (Regis Jesuit); No. 3 Tyler Maccagnan, sr. (Eaglecrest)

160 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Abel Ambriz, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

170 pounds: 5A — No. 9 Emery Bemis, jr. (Hinkley)

182 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Brice Hartzheim, sr. (Grandview)

195 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Joe Renner, jr. (Grandview); No. 5 Micah Sterling, sr. (Eaglecrest); No. 7 Brock Howard, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

220 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Sam Hart, soph. (Cherokee Trail); No. 3 David Hoage, sr. (Smoky Hill); No. 4 Osman Yigit Topuz, sr. (Eaglecrest); No. 7 Angelo Falise, fr. (Grandview)