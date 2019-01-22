AURORA | With blizzard conditions hitting the eastern part of the city, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools and Regis Jesuit High School all canceled school Tuesday.

With the closures come the scrubbing of scheduled games and meets and practices at all high schools around the city.

Monday’s Aurora prep schedule was light — just two total games — due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and just a handful of contests were scheduled for Tuesday.

Among the contests postponed was a strong boys basketball game between APS programs as 11-4 Aurora Central was set to visit 10-4 Gateway. Trojans coach Rob Harrison said the teams are trying to reschedule the game for Wednesday pending the availability of officials and transportation.

In the swimming pool, Grandview and Smoky Hill had scheduled Centennial League dual meets and Senior Night celebrations scheduled, while Aurora Central was to visit Gateway and Overland swim at Cherry Creek.

The Smoky Hill swim team will now play host to Eaglecrest at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

