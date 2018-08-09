AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in the week ahead in Aurora prep sports, Aug. 9-15, 2018:

Aug. 9: The boys golf season gets underway for Smoky Hill when it heads to Kennedy Golf Course for the inaugural DPS Invitational tournament starting at noon…Aug. 11: The EMAC softball season begins with a rare triangular at Vista PEAK with Aurora Central, Rangewview and host Vista PEAK set to face each other in games at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m….Aug. 13: The EMAC boys golf slate begins with a South minor tournament at Murphy Creek Golf Course, which is set to open at 8 a.m… Aug. 14: The Eaglecrest softball team has a massive season opener, as the Raptors — a Class 5A semifinalist last season — pay a visit to 5A state champion Legend in a 4:30 p.m. contest…Aug. 15: Centennial League boys golfers head to Aurora’s Meadow Hills Golf Course for the first league test of the season, which is scheduled to begin at 10:06 a.m…EMAC boys golfers play the first of two major tournaments — which produce the final league standings — with a visit to Buffalo Run Golf Course in Commerce City. First tee times begin at 10 a.m.