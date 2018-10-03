AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Oct. 4-10, 2018:

Oct. 4: The Eaglecrest football team aims to remain unbeaten when it takes on Overland in a Metro East contest at 7 p.m. at Stutler Bowl…The Centennial League softball season concludes with Cherokee Trail aiming to secure the league title with a win against visiting Grandview at 4:30 p.m. Smoky Hill visits Eaglecrest at the same time…On the volleyball court, Eaglecrest visits Grandview at 7 p.m. in what is always a competitive meeting of neighborhood and district rivals, while Rangeview plays host to unbeaten Valor Christian at 6:30 p.m. in non-conference play…Boys tennis regionals conclude at several sites, including the tournament hosted by Regis Jesuit with state berths on the line at Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco beginning at 9 a.m.

Oct. 5: A rare 4 p.m. football kickoff is in store for a big Metro 10 conference matchup between co-league leaders when Smoky Hill faces Denver East at All-City Stadium in Denver. The Friday Night Lights slate includes two 4-1 teams — Vista PEAK and Hinkley — facing each other in a league opener at 6:30 p.m. at APS Stadium, while unbeaten Cherokee Trail faces 5-1 Grandview in a rivalry and Metro East contest at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium…The Pat Amato Invitational cross country race at Northwest Open Spaces Park includes Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK. The boys varsity race is scheduled for 3 p.m., followed by the girls at 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: Some strong action is in store on the boys soccer pitch when Cherokee Trail tries to keep its Centennial League title aspirations alive when it plays host to Cherry Creek at 6 p.m., while the EMAC meetings of Gateway at Aurora Central (4 p.m.) and Adams City at Hinkley (6 p.m.) will be important.

Oct. 10: League championship cross country titles go on the line in the Continental League (including Regis Jesuit) in a race scheduled for 4 p.m. (girls) and 4:30 p.m. (boys) at Denver’s Great Lawn Park, while the EMAC (including Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) is set for the Aurora Sports Park…A great pre-playoff field hockey matchup is in store when defending state champion Palmer Ridge comes calling at Regis Jesuit in a 6:45 p.m. contest.