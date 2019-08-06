Volleyball: Poulter, USA Volleyball team earn country a spot in Tokyo Olympics

Former Eaglecrest star setter Jordyn Poulter was on the roster of the USA Volleyball team that earned the country a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans swept Argentina 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 Aug. 4 in Bossier City, Louisiana, to finish their qualification pool undefeated and grab a berth in the Games next summer.

Poulter, who went on to star at the University of Illinois after she departed from Eaglecrest, didn’t play in the clinching match, but appeared as a sub for starter Lauren Carlini in the first match of the tournament against Kazakhstan.

Poulter has significant international experience and earlier in the month helped USA Volleyball win the gold medal at the FIVB Volleyball Nationals League tournament in Nanjing, China.

She has also played internationally in the Pan American Cup in 2018, the European Global Challenge in Croatia in 2015, the NORCECA Continental Championship in Guatemala in 201 4 and the FIVB U-18 Girls’ Youth Championships in Thailand in 2013.

