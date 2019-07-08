Volleyball: Former Eaglecrest star Poulter, USA Volleyball win gold in China

Eaglecrest graduate Jordyn Poulter has made a habit of winning gold medals with USA Volleyball and she got another July 7.

The former Raptors and University of Illinois star setter contributed to the Americans’ epic 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13 rally past Brazil in the gold medal match of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League tournament in Nanjing, China.

In the match, Lauren Carlini (Aurora, Illinois) handled the primary duties at setter for coach Karch Kiraly’s team, but Poulter saw time in four sets and contributed a block in a victory in which the Americans rallied from a two-set deficit.

Over four days of play, the USA defeated Poland, Brazil and China to reach the championship match. The Americans won the tournament for a second straight time and claimed a $1 million purse in the process.

Poulter wasn’t the only Colorado player on the roster, as she was joined by former Doherty star Haleigh Washington.

After a stellar career at Illinois (where she graduated in 2018), Poulter added to her career gold medal haul that included victories in the Pan American Cup in the Dominican Republic in 2018, at the European Global Challenge in Croatia in 2015 and the NORCECA Continental Championship in Guatemala in 2014. She also claimed silver at the FIVB U-18 Girls’ Youth Championships in Thailand in 2013.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 FIVB VOLLEYBALL NATIONS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

July 3-7 at Nanjing, China

July 3: USA def. Poland 21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 26-24; July 3: Turkey def. China 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22; July 4: Brazil def. Poland 22-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10; July 4: Turkey def. Italy 25-21, 25-15, 25-21; July 5: USA def. Brazil 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21; July 5: China def. Italy 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22; July 6: Brazil def. Turkey 25-23, 25-15, 25-10; July 6: USA def. China 25-11, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20; July 7: China def. Turkey 25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21; July 7: USA def. Brazil 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13