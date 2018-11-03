CENTENNIAL | The Eaglecrest volleyball team finally gets to make a long-awaited return to the Class 5A state tournament.

It had been since 2014 — before the current crop of seniors came in as freshmen — the last time the Raptors took the floor at the Denver Coliseum, but coach Tanya Bond’s group will get that chance this season after sweeping through Friday night’s 5A Region 8 tournament on their home floor.

Eighth-seeded Eaglecrest downed No. 17 Rangeview 25-22, 25-11, 25-15 in the final match of the night after a brisk 25-15, 25-9, 25-20 victory over No. 29 ThunderRidge in the opening match to earn one of the 12 available spots for the 5A state tournament, which begins Nov. 8.

The Raptors (19-6) — the first Aurora-area program to make it to the state tournament since 2016 — could have company from Aurora as No. 2 Cherokee Trail plays host to the Region 2 tournament Saturday and No. 30 Grandview plays in Region 6 at Fort Collins.

EMAC champion Rangeview finished 0-2 in the tournament at 18-7 overall.

Coach Doug Walker’s Raiders won the opening set of its match with ThunderRidge, but the Grizzlies seized the momentum and won the next three for a 17-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 victory.

2018 CLASS 5A REGION 8 VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

EAGLECREST def. ThunderRidge 25-15, 25-9, 25-20

ThunderRidge def. RANGEVIEW 17-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20

EAGLECREST def. RANGEVIEW 25-22, 25-11, 25-15