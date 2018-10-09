AURORA | The Centennial League volleyball slate wraps up Tuesday, but the matchups for the season-ending Centennial League Challenge have been set regardless of the outcomes.

The Centennial League Challenge consists of three round-robin matches in which the top four teams based on the results of one round of league play face each other, as do the bottom four teams in the eight-team league.

Matches are scheduled for Oct. 11, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.

With six matches completed, Cherry Creek leads the way with a 6-0 mark, followed by Cherokee Trail at 5-1 and both Eaglecrest and Grandview at 4-2. Those four teams will move into a pool and play each other, while Arapahoe (3-3), Mullen (1-5), Smoky Hill (1-5) and Overland (0-6) form the other.

Cherokee Trail will play host to rival Grandview at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and will turn around and welcome the Wolves in again on Thursday at the same time to start the Centennial League Challenge as Grandview is unable to host a match that night.

Eaglecrest opens the Centennial League Challenge with a visit to Cherry Creek for another shot against the Bruins, which won in five tight sets when the teams met Sept. 25.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE CHALLENGE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Oct. 11

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 6:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday Oct. 16

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Arapahoe at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.