AURORA | The Aurora Central volleyball team is ready to give back to the community with a free Thanksgiving dinner, which has become an annual staple for the program.

The Trojans and head coach Barry Lago treated a large number of families and community members to a dinner complete with turkey and a number of side dishes last year and plan to repeat the gesture Nov. 15 in the Aurora Central cafeteria.

Reservations can be made by calling 303-326-1070. Please leave a voice message with the following information: Adult(s) name, phone number, any known allergies and number of persons attending in a party.

A call back from the team will be made with confirmation.

For last year’s dinner, Aurora Central players served food, decorated tables and put out arts and crafts projects for kids to do after the meal.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports