AURORA | Results and time schedule for the 2018 Class 5A state volleyball tournament, which runs Nov. 8-10 at the Denver Coliseum. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Nov. 8

Match 1: No. 9 Chatfield def. No. 8 Denver East 25-23, 27-25, 25-12

Match 2: No. 5 Fossil Ridge def. NO. 12 GRANDVIEW 25-15, 25-21, 25-17



Match 3: No. 11 Ralston Valley def. No. 6 Cherry Creek 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 11-25, 15-13

Match 4: NO. 7 EAGLECREST def. No. 10 Rocky Mountain 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11

Winners Bracket

Match 5: No. 1 Chaparral def. No. 9 Chatfield 25-12, 25-15, 26-24

Match 6: No. 5 Fossil Ridge def. No. 4 Windsor 25-14, 25-16, 25-21

Match 7: No. 3 Valor Christian def. No. 11 Ralston Valley 25-10, 25-18, 25-12

Match 8: NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL def. NO. 7 EAGLECREST 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

Friday, Nov. 9

Contenders Bracket

Match 9: No. 4 Windsor def. No. 6 Cherry Creek 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 (Cherry Creek eliminated)

Match 10: No. 9 Chatfield def. No. 10 Rocky Mountain 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 (Rocky Mountain eliminated)

Match 11: No. 8 Denver East (20-6) vs. NO. 7 EAGLECREST (20-7), 11 a.m.

Match 12: NO. 12 GRANDVIEW (10-16) vs. No. 11 Ralston Valley (17-10), 12:30 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Match 13: No. 5 Fossil Ridge (25-2) vs. No. 1 Chaparral (25-2), 2 p.m.

Match 14: No. 3 Valor Christian (24-2) vs. NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL (22-4), 3:30 p.m.

Contenders Bracket

Match 15: No. 9 Chatfield vs. No. 4 Windsor, 5 p.m.

Match 16: Winner Match 11 vs. Winner Match 12, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Contenders Bracket

Match 17: Winner Match 15 vs. Loser Match 14, 8 a.m.

Match 18: Winner Match 16 vs. Loser Match 13, 9:30 a.m.

Winners Bracket

Semifinal: Winner Match 13 vs. Winner Match 17, noon

Contenders Bracket

Semifinal: Winner Match 14 vs. Winner Match 18, 2 p.m.

Championship

Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2, 6 p.m.