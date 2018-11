AURORA | Images from the Aurora Central volleyball team’s third annual free Thanksgiving dinner for the community held on Nov. 15, 2018, at Aurora Central High School. Trojans coach Barry Lago cooked 12 turkeys for the event and estimated that more than 130 people had been served at an event that has become a team tradition. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

