The 2018 U.S. Club Soccer National Cup XVII Finals took place July 20-24 at the Aurora Sports Park, with 22 boys and girls champions in ages 13-19 crowned.

The culminating event of U.S. Club Soccer’s cup-based countrywide championship series brought more than 300 teams from 30 states across the country for five days of play with Super and Premier groups in each age.

Only one Colorado team ended up with a championship, as the Wheat Ridge-based Real CO Edge Select ’02 squad took the title in the Under-16 Girls Premier Group with a 2-1 win over the Mount Laurel United Pride of New Jersey.

The Real team — which included players from Boulder, Broomfield, D’Evelyn, Golden, Horizon, Ralston Valley, Standley Lake and Wheatridge high schools — scored 13 goals in the tournament and allowed only two.

U.S. CLUB SOCCER NATIONAL CUP XVIII GROUP CHAMPIONS

July 20-24, 2018, at Aurora Sports Park

13-U Boys: Super — Pateadores 05 YI Black; Premier — GPS ME Phoenix 05 Elite

13-U Girls: Super — Fever United 05 Penn; Premier — Apple Valley Storm

14-U Boys: Super — NY Stars Premier Galaxy; Premier — Mayas FC

14-U Girls: Super — South Shore Select 04 AP; Premier — NEFC BBA 04 South Elite

15-U Boys: Super — CV Leon 03 Green; Premier — SJSC Nevada United 03 Red

15-U Girls: Super — White Bear Sambas 03 Elite; Premier — West Coast SC Kaos

16-U Boys: Super — Eclipse Elite Black 02; Premier — Princeton FC Boca

16-U Girls: Super — Vision Academy; Premier — Real CO Edge Select 02

17-U Boys: Super — SJEB Rush 01 Academy; Premier — GPS NH 01 NPL

17-U Girls: Super — Watchung Hills NJ Elite Flames

18/19-U Boys: Super — Olymipacos Chicago 99 Red; Premier — Eastern FC Spartans 1999 NPL

18-19-U Girls: Super — Rio Rapids