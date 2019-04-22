AURORA | The 63rd annual Robert F. Caviness Invitational track meet turned out about as well as possible for Rangeview Saturday.

The Raiders collected the boys team championship in the 10-team meet at Aurora Public Schools and also added the combined team crown, winning a close battle the whole way with Lutheran, which managed to take the girls team title.

The Rangeview boys won three relays and got individual event wins from Rashid Seidu-Aroza (100 meter dash), Jacqui Lee-Ricks (400 meter dash) and Tesamichael Wolde (800 meter run) on their way to 184 points, providing a 30-point margin over Lutheran.

Gateway collected 93 points with the help for three victories, including event wins for Richard Safoh (200 meter dash) and Yonas Mogos (3,200 meter run), while sprint star Elijah Williams didn’t run the open events, but contributed the victory of the Olys’ 4×200 meter relay along with Safoh, Jedu Dibwe and Cordell Spratley.

Michael Thompson won the shot put for sixth-place Aurora Central, while Hinkley placed seventh and Vista PEAK ninth in the boys final standings.

Six event victories helped the Rangeview girls to 167 points, but it wasn’t quite enough to catch Lutheran, which accrued 177.5 with six event wins of its own.

The Raiders claimed both sprint relays (4×100 and 4×200) and also got sprint victories from Dawnielle Lewis (100 meters) and Ayana Brown (200 meters), a distance win from Chloe Wetzel in the 1,600 meter run and one in the field in Lushous Davis (discus).

Vista PEAK’s two wins came in the jumps — Raina Branch in the high jump and Mikenzie Jones in the shot put — the Bison placed fourth, one spot in front of a Gateway team that won the 800 meter sprint medley and 4×800 meter relays.

Hinkley finished sixth and Aurora Central 10th in the final girls standings.

Aurora Central’s LizBeth Dominguez received the annual Robert F. Caviness Memorial Scholarship, administered by Craig and Marla Caviness, children of the meet’s namesake, Bob Caviness.

63RD ANNUAL ROBERT F. CAVINESS INVITATIONAL TRACK MEET

April 20 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium

Combined team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 351 points; 2. Lutheran 331.5; 3. Jefferson Academy 164; 4. GATEWAY 157.5; 5. VISTA PEAK 94; 6. Littleton 83.5; 7. HINKLEY 58; 8. AURORA CENTRAL 57; 9. Denver Christian 43.5; 10. Machebeuf 20

Boys team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 184 points; 2. Lutheran 154; 3. GATEWAY 93; 4. Jefferson Academy 71; 5. Littleton 69.5; 6. AURORA CENTRAL 46; 7. HINKLEY 32; 8. Denver Christian 20.5; 9. VISTA PEAK 10; 10. Machebeuf 5

Girls team scores: 1. Lutheran 177.5 points; 2. RANGEVIEW 167; 3. Jefferson Academy 93; 4. VISTA PEAK 84; 5. GATEWAY 64.5; 6. HINKLEY 26; 7. Denver Christian 23; 8. Machebeuf 15; 9. Littleton 14; 10. AURORA CENTRAL 11

Boys event champions: 4×800 meter relay — Rangeview, 8 minutes, 38.67 seconds; 110 meter hurdles — Nate Hanson (Lutheran), 15.17; 100 meter dash — Rashid Seidu-Aroza (Rangeview), 11.33; 4×200 meter relay — Gateway (Jedu Dibwe, Richard Safoh, Cordell Spratley, Elijah Williams), 1:30.01; 1,600 meter run — Henry Jackson (Littleton), 4:54.82; 4×100 meter relay — Rangeview, 43.37; 400 meter dash — Jacqui Lee-Ricks (Rangeview), 50.33; 300 meter hurdles — Nate Hanson (Lutheran), 41.21; 800 meter run — Tesamichael Wolde (Rangeview), 2:05.71; 200 meter dash — Richard Safoh (Gateway), 22.61; 3,200 meter run — Yonas Mogos (Gateway), 10:43.72; 4×400 meter relay — Rangeview, 3:34.94; Long jump — Zace Buckhold (Jefferson Academy), 22 feet, 1/4 inch; High jump — Zace Buckhold (Jefferson Academy), 6-0; Pole vault — Noah Kelly (Lutheran), 13-0; Triple jump — Fischer James Argosino (Lutheran), 44-11 3/4; Discus — Robert Brandau (Lutheran), 128-8; Shot put — Michael Thompson (Aurora Central), 44-4

Girls event champions: 800 sprint medley relay — Gateway (Valeria Antillon Pando, Breneli Macias, Na’Daisha Williams, Malia Jimerson), 1 minute, 59.88 seconds; 4×800 meter relay — Gateway (Yessica Ramos, Jorja Whyte, Hannah Thompson, Ariel Montoya), 10:40.17; 100 meter hurdles — Caitlin Simmons (Lutheran), 15.34; 100 meter dash — Dawnielle Lewis (Rangeview), 12.46; 4×200 meter relay — Rangeview, 1:50.70; 1,600 meter run — Chloe Wetzel (Rangeview), 6:20.40; 4×100 meter relay — Rangeview, 49.99; 400 meter dash — Regan Aurich (Lutheran), 59.12; 300 meter hurdles — Lauren Kelly (Lutheran), 48.13; 800 meter run — Monika Williams (Denver Christian), 2:28.55; 200 meter dash — Ayana Brown (Rangeview), 25.72; 3,200 meter run — Jocelyn Farhar (Jefferson Academy), 13:31.42; 4×400 meter relay — Denver Christian, 4:32.22; Long jump — Caitlin Simmons (Lutheran), 18 feet, 7 1/2 feet; High jump — Raina Branch (Vista PEAK), 5-6; Pole vault — Lauren Kelly (Lutheran), 10-6; Triple jump — Caitlin Simmons (Lutheran), 37-3 3/4; Discus — Lushous Davis (Rangeview), 97-4 1/2; Shot put — Mikenzie Jones (Vista PEAK), 34-5