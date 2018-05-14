AURORA | The list of girls qualifiers for the 2018 Class 5A & 4A state track & field meets scheduled for May 17-19, 2018, at Jefferson County Stadium. Athletes may be scratched from events when official heat sheets come out:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 AURORA CLASS 5A/4A TRACK STATE QUALIFIERS (GIRLS)

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Chian DeLoach (long jump, triple jump); Caitlin McConnell (3,200 meters); Jaiden Paris (100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles) ; Taylor Watson (100 meters, 200 meters); Sydnee Larkin (100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, triple jump) ; Relays: 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800, 800 sprint medley

EAGLECREST : Relay: 4×100

GRANDVIEW: Kameryn Brown (100 meter hurdles) ; Alisha Davis (high jump); Kylee Harr (high jump, long jump) ; Kaitlyn Mercer (400 meters, 800 meters, 1,600 meters); Melody Nwagwu (long jump, triple jump) ; Leilah Vigil (shot put); Lily Williams (400 meters) ; Allie Zerr (400 meters); Relays: 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, 800 sprint medley

HINKLEY: Kierra Arceneaux (long jump) ; Sierra Arceneaux (200 meters) ; Eva West (shot put) ; Diondra Wilborn (100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles); Relays: 4×100, 4×200

OVERLAND: Jaivion Lattimore (100 meters) ; Zeaniah Wedgeworth (100 meters, 200 meters, 100 meter hurdles) ; Julyah Wilson (100 meters, 200 meters) ; Relays: 4×100, 4×200, 800 sprint medley

RANGEVIEW: Jasmine Bowman (400 meters); Ayana Brown (100 meters, long jump) ; Dawnielle Lewis (100 meters, 200 meters); Livia Sundberg (high jump) ; Relays: 4×100, 4×200, 800 sprint medley

REGIS JESUIT: Isalina Colsman (1,600 meters, 3,200 meters); Kylie Davis (100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles); Emma Goldsmith (high jump); Molly Goldsmith (high jump); Hailey Harris (triple jump) ; Relay: 4×800

SMOKY HILL: Christine Bailey (long jump, triple jump); Mikaya Gayles (200 meters); Amelia Johannes (300 meter hurdles) ; Choying O’Brien (pole vault); Relays: 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, 800 sprint medley

VISTA PEAK (4A): Raina Branch (200 meters, high jump); Mikayla Jones (high jump) ; Kamryn Scott (400 meters); Relays: 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, 800 sprint medley