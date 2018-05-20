LAKEWOOD | Boys individual and relay players from Aurora schools at the 2017 Class 5A state track meet May 17-19, 2018, at Jefferson County Stadium:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 CLASS 5A AURORA BOYS STATE TRACK MEET PLACERS

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Dillon Andrews, jr. (4th, 5A 300 meter hurdles); Ian Gray, jr. (9th, 5A 110 meter hurdles); Jeordon Holmes, jr. (7th, 5A long jump); Dawson Spann, sr. (2nd, 5A long jump/9th, 5A triple jump)

EAGLECREST: Kyante Christian, sr. (7th, 5A discus); Corey Corbin, sr. (6th, 5A 400 meter dash); Barrett Miller, jr. (7th, 5A shot put)

GATEWAY: Elijah Williams (2nd, 5A 200 meter dash/5th, 5A 100 meter dash/5th, 5A 400 meter dash);

GRANDVIEW: Tanner Callister, sr. (6th, 5A 300 meter hurdles); Aaron Harris, sr. (6th, 5A 100 meter dash); Brandy Okeke, jr. (6th, 5A discus)

HINKLEY: Oscar Sarabia, sr. (5th, 5A 300 meter hurdles)

OVERLAND: Colby Murray, sr. (7th, 5A 200 meter dash/8th, 5A 100 meter dash); Joel Nyatusah, jr. (2nd, 5A 110 meter hurdles)

RANGEVIEW: Tesamichael Wolde, jr. (6th, 5A 800 meters); Relay: David Aggrey, Jacqui Lee-Ricks, Jayvion Swain, Eric Jackson (4th, 5A 4×200 meter relay)

REGIS JESUIT: Zion Gordon, jr. (6th, 5A 110 meter hurdles/7th, 5A 100 meter dash; 7th 5A 300 meter hurdles); AJ Smallwood, sr. (4th, 5A 400 meter dash); Tama Tuitele, sr. (3rd, 5A shot put)

SMOKY HILL: Darrius Gaw, sr. (3rd, 5A 110 meter hurdles/8th, 5A 300 meter hurdles); Alec Payne, jr. (5th, 5A triple jump); Relays: Calvin Nguyen, David Daugherty, Josh Cordova, Obasanjo Sani (7th, 5A 4×100 meter relay); Calvin Nguyen, Darrius Gaw, Kyle Cabs, David Daugherty (3rd, 5A 4×400 meter relay)