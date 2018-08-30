The week past in Aurora prep sports, 8.23-8.28.18

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 23-28, 2018:

Aug. 28: The Hinkley softball team snapped a three-season losing streak with a 26-20 victory over visiting Mitchell. Coach Chris Schmitt’s Thunderbirds scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning — to counter the Maurauder’s 10-spot — and also plated nine runs in the fourth on their way to the program’s first victory since a 28-27 win over Gateway on Sept. 15, 2015…The Grandview boys soccer team played to a 0-0 time after two overtimes against Fort Collins in a matchup of Class 5A state semifinalists from last season. Senior Ian Oltman nearly won it late in the second overtime, but his 15-yard volley was turned aside by the Lambkins’ goalkeeper…Aug. 27: The Vista PEAK softball team moved to 6-0 with a 16-10 road victory at George Washington. The Bison’s high-powered offensive attack was paced by senior Peyton Rider, who finished 4-for-5 with two extra base hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Four Vista PEAK players had multiple hits…Freshman Delaney Farnsworth put on a show for Smoky Hill in an 11-1 win over Heritage. Farnsworth struck out 10 hitters in seven innings and allowed four hits, the same number she had herself on a 4-for-4 day with a homer, three doubles and three RBI…Aug. 25: Regis Jesuit junior Isalina Colsman won the girls varsity race at the Steve Lohman Cherry Creek Invitational at Cherry Creek State Park. Colsman crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 36 seconds, to finish atop a field that also included Aurora City Champion Kaitlyn Mercer of Grandview, who was third, and Wolves’ junior Anna Swanson, who placed fifth. Grandview finished second as a team, followed by Regis Jesuit in fourth and Smoky Hill in 10th. In the boys race, Regis Jesuit’s Thomas Beatty posted the best local individual finish in seventh with a time of 16:33, helping the Raiders to fifth as a team. Smoky Hill placed sixth and Grandview 10th…Aug. 24: The Cherokee Trail softball team launched an epic rally to beat Legend 13-12 at Metro State, as the Cougars plated 10 runs in the final two innings to storm back from an eight-run deficit. Senior Delanie Cox went 4-for-4 and drove in a pair runs, Alexis Cortez had three hits and KT Hoffman plated three for Cherokee Trail…Led by freshman Cameron McConnell, the Cherokee Trail girls cross country team conquered the Norris Penrose Events Center course in Colorado Springs during the pre-state meet (the Cheyenne Mountain Stampde). McConnell won the 5A girls race individually in a time of 19 minutes, 20.6 seconds, to help the Cougars finished with a team score of 50 points, with Fossil Ridge (100) a distant second. The Cherokee Trail boys placed sixth among 19 5A teams in the race…Aug. 23: Senior Jaime Luna’s second-half goal lifted the Grandview boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Rangeview at Legacy Stadium. Rashid Seidu-Aroza gave the visiting Raiders the lead with his goal midway through the first half, but the Wolves got the equalizer from senior Peter Goldy before halftime. Senior Ian Oltman and junior Ethan Corbett picked up assists and senior keeper Cobi Wood earned the win with three saves.