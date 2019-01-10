AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports, Jan. 3-9, 2019:

JAN. 8: The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team poured in 27 points in the fourth quarter to hold off Dakota Ridge 66-54, as Payton Egloff (19 points), Daniel Carr (16) and Bohden O’Shaughnessy (15) led the way in scoring…The Regis Jesuit girls swim team celebrated its Senior Night with a dual meet victory over Rock Canyon…Kywan Jones poured in 25 points, DJ Wilson added 13 and Noah Harrison had 11 as the Gateway boys basketball team rolled past visiting Thornton 73-46.

JAN. 7: Naomi Stapleton scored 10 points, while Amaya Charles and Keara Felix added seven apiece, but the Overland girls basketball team lost 39-36 at Rock Canyon.

JAN. 5: Junior Caleb McGill’s putback in the final second-plus lifted the Grandview boys basketball team to a 47-45 Centennial League road win at Overland. The Wolves, who got a team-high 12 points from CJ Thomas, led for much of the game until the Trailblazers (led by Graham Ike’s 16) clawed their way back into the game and tied it up with just over a minute remaining…The Vista PEAK girls basketball team dropped its first game of the season with a 55-52 road loss at Ponderosa despite double-digit efforts from Denali Hughes (17 points), Kaya Evans (13) and Seairra Hughes (12).