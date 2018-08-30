AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports between Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2018:

Aug. 30: The Vista PEAK football team had a bye week in the first week of the 2018 season, but kicks it off against Mesa Ridge, which pays a 6:30 p.m. visit to the Aurora Public Schools Stadium…All 11 Aurora boys soccer teams will be in action on a nine-game slate that includes two all-city matchups with Overland playing at Hinkley at 4 p.m. and Aurora Central traveling to Rangeview at 6:30 p.m…A quality softball matchup between city teams comes at 4:30 p.m. when Cherokee Trail plays host to Regis Jesuit…Aug. 31: Friday Night Lights for Week 2 of the football season consists of six games, five of which take place in Colorado. Gateway (0-1) wings off to Nevada to face Las Vegas High in a game slated for a 6 p.m. MT kickoff. Locally, Eaglecrest (1-0) travels to Fountain-Fort Carson at 7 p.m. and Grandview (1-0) heads to Shea Stadium to face Highlands Ranch (0-1) at the same time in two matchups involving Class 5A playoff teams from last season. Regis Jesuit (0-1) opened its season in Florida and plays at home for the first time when Overland (0-1) visits Lou Kellogg Stadium at 7 p.m…The Regis Jesuit Jam volleyball tournament begins a two-day run at the Gold Crown Fieldhouse with Cherokee Trail and Grandview also in the field along with the host Raiders…The Cherokee Trail, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit and Vista PEAK cross country teams head to deKoevend Park for the Arapahoe Warrior Invitational with the boys varsity race scheduled for 4:50 p.m. followed by the girls varsity race at 5:10 p.m…The Eaglecrest softball team opens the Erie Tournament of Champions, where it is set to face Union (Oklahoma) and Dakota Ridge on the first day…The two-day Smoky Hill Invitational boys tennis tournament opens with Eaglecrest and Rangeview in attendance along with the host Buffaloes…Sept. 1: Hinkley is the last Aurora football team to begin its season, as the Thunderbirds play host to Northridge in a game set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Aurora Public Schools Stadium…Sept. 4: After a hiatus on Labor Day, preps return for a varied slate that includes the Centennial League’s third boys golf tournament of the season, which is set to tee off at 11:06 a.m. at Aurora Hills G.C…On the boys soccer pitch, Grandview plays at Hinkley at 4 p.m. and Overland visits Vista PEAK with the same starting time, while Regis Jesuit plays host to rival Mullen at 7 p.m…The Vista PEAK softball team puts its undefeated mark on the line with a visit from a strong Lakewood team at 4 p.m…Sept. 5: The Smoky Hill softball team welcomes Valor Christian in for a 4:30 p.m. contest in hopes of avenging a two-run loss to the Eagles in 2017. …The Overland gymnastics team has a 6 p.m. home meet that is scheduled to include Fort Morgan and Heritage.