AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports, Jan. 10-16, 2019:

JAN. 10: A large number of Aurora girls swim teams have scheduled meets with tri-duals set for Aurora Central (featuring Gateway and Brighton) and Rangeview (including Adams City and Westminster), while Cherokee Trail, Grandview and Overland (at Utah Park) have Centennial League home duals…On the wrestling mat, the 7 p.m. Centennial League dual at Overland should feature many competitive matches with Cherokee Trail visiting.

JAN. 11: A large non-league boys basketball contest is in store for 7 p.m. when Rangeview plays host to Arvada West…A strong ice hockey doubleheader at Family Sports Center starts with Regis Jesuit against Mountain Vista at 5:40 p.m., followed by Fort Collins vs. Cherry Creek at 7:50 p.m…On the wrestling mat, Grandview begins two days of competition at the rugged Arvada West Invitational, while Vista PEAK plays host to Aurora Central and Gateway at 5 p.m. in a tri-dual of APS mat squads.

JAN. 12: Four Centennial League basketball doubleheaders appear on the slate, with the most competitive appearing to be at Grandview when Cherry Creek comes calling. The 1 p.m. girls game is a showdown for the early league lead, while the 2:30 p.m. boys contest pits two teams off to very strong starts. Cherokee Trail welcomes in Overland, Eaglecrest is home to Mullen and Smoky Hill visits Arapahoe with the same schedule…Another outstanding pair of ice hockey games for Aurora teams — both on the road — has Cherry Creek paying a visit to The Ice Ranch for a 6:30 p.m. puck drop and Regis Jesuit traveling to The Sports Stable for an 8:15 p.m. contest against Monarch…The Arapahoe Warrior Invitational and Mustang Invitational at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Complex provides two good meets of competition for local girls swim teams…Aurora wrestling teams disperse to several locations for tournaments, with Overland set to host a six-team tournament that also includes Rangeview, while Cherokee Trail and Vista PEAK head to Legend and Grandview wraps up at Arvada West.

JAN. 15: A battle of Continental League boys basketball heavyweights is set as Regis Jesuit plays host to ThunderRidge at 7 p.m.

JAN. 16: The Centennial League basketball slate resumes with more girls-boys doubleheaders. The Overland at Smoky Hill boys game at 7 p.m. offers a clash of ranked powers.