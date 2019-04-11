AURORA | Already off to an uneven start due to weather, spring prep sports teams around the city will have to adjust to the loss of yet another day because of snow.

With snow and blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday into Thursday, a day of practices and competition were scrubbed when the Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek School and Regis Jesuit all postponed or canceled afterschool activities.

Among the casualties of the postponements was a boys lacrosse showdown between top-ranked Cherry Creek and upstart Grandview, which had risen to the No. 3 spot in the latest CHSAANow.com rankings. The Bruins and Wolves — fresh off a historic victory over Arapahoe — will now have to wait to play until 6 p.m. April 25 at Legacy Stadium.

The snow and postponements came short after it was 80 degrees on Tuesday, when a whopping 31 games, meets or matches were contested.

Only Regis Jesuit had announced anything weather-related for Thursday as of midnight, as the school will open on a two-hour delay. Any cancellations of school would take afterschool activities with them as well, though only the boys swim meets between Overland and Grandview and Smoky Hill and Cherry Creek would likely be contested if travel is possible.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.