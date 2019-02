AURORA | A list of athletes from local schools who will be honored at National Letter of Intent signing day ceremonies on Feb. 6, 2019. Some athletes will sign on the day, while others signed earlier when there was no previous ceremony. Please email [email protected] with updates:

NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES BY SCHOOL, 2.6.19

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Haley Albers, softball, Colby Community College; Alexis Cortez, softball, Alfred University (N.Y.); Delanie Cox, softball, University of Minnesota; Yolanda Fason, basketball, Albany State; Lynette Hawkins, soccer, Western Illinois; KT Hoffman-Roenfeldt, softball, Lamar C.C.; Jeordon Holmes, football/track & field, Colorado Mesa University; Avery Joslin, lacrosse, Fort Lewis College; Brooke Kramer, golf, Chadron State; Natalie McGinnis, lacrosse, Northern Michigan; Luis Mercado, soccer, Colorado State-Pueblo; Oliver Mercado, soccer, Colorado State-Pueblo; Trinity Nguyen, volleyball, Lindenwood University; Gabe Perkins, football, Chadron State; Sean Roberts, football, Colorado School of Mines; Joshua Rodgers, track & field, University of Wyoming; Myles Ruiz, football, Colorado School of Mines; Abigale Sparks, basketball, Central Wyoming College; Malik Sparrow, lacrosse, University of Denver; Savannah Spitzer, volleyball, Colorado Mesa University

EAGLECREST: Tyler Dufour, football, Washburn University

GRANDVIEW: Dani Armitage, lacrosse, Notre Dame College (Ohio); Gabby Beckman, volleyball, Smith College; Amy Chitkoksoong, golf, Northern Colorado; Alisha Davis, basketball, Northern Colorado; Levi Dombro, basketball, Colorado Mesa; Kendra Gipson, soccer, Colorado State; Trevor Greenlee, football, Black Hills State; Matthew Hamilton, baseball, Doane College; Lauren Holleran, soccer, Iowa State; Hayden Isenhart, football, Air Force Academy; Kade Johnson, football, Colorado School of Mines; Kacy Johnston, soccer, Gonzaga; Maddie Livingston, soccer, University of North Dakota; Allyah Marlett, basketball, Air Force Academy; Kaitlyn Mercer, cross country/track & field, University of Utah; Darius Miller, lacrosse, Colorado State-Pueblo; Taryn Moan, softball, Black Hills State; Brady Mullens, volleyball, Endicott College; Kenneth Norman, basketball, Nebraska Wesleyan; Ian Oltman, soccer, Metro State; Tori Parker, soccer, University of Wyoming; Shalom Prince, soccer, University of Oklahoma; Courtney Rodocker, volleyball, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Morgan Ryan, golf, University of Wyoming; Fabian Santillan, wrestling, Stanford University; Mason Schultz, football, University of Wyoming; Amari Smith, basketball, Regis University; Sydney Szarka, acrobatics, University of Oregon; Tyler Unger, basketball, Nebraska Wesleyan; Jackson VanZee, baseball, Metro State; Davon Walker, basketball, George Fox University; Cobi Wood, swimming, Colorado School of Mines; Lyssa Wood, swimming, Lindenwood University; Keelie Wortmann, soccer, University of Wyoming

OVERLAND: Wendell Cole Jr., football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Jermaine Davis II, football, Whittier College; Jose Cintron Montalvo, baseball, Lamar University; Da’zhaun Reid, football, New Mexico Highlands; Jalon’e Rice, football, Chadron State

RANGEVIEW: Carlos Benavides, baseball, Concordia University; Jasmine Bowman, soccer, Cal State-Bakersfield; Ethan Fray, football, Chadron State

REGIS JESUIT: Colin Armistead, baseball, University of Dubuque; Reed Babcock, lacrosse, University of Denver; Collin Cushenbery, baseball, University of Dubuque; Brent DiBiase, baseball, Notre Dame; Kosta Garger, tennis, University of Puget Sound; Joe Kassal, lacrosse, Air Force Academy; Geno Macias, baseball, Air Force Academy; Kiahn Chiku Martinez, football, Idaho; Caden Wagner, baseball, Penn State; Patrick Strawbridge, baseball, Cisco J.C.

SMOKY HILL: Alex Burkhardt, swimming, Truman State; David Hoage, football, Northern Colorado; Isabelle Joseph, soccer, Johnson County C.C.; Esperanza Serrano, lacrosse, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs

VISTA PEAK: Jeremiah Blackwood, football, Northern Colorado; Malek Jackson, South Dakota School of Mines; Peyton Rider, softball, Neosho County C.C.; Katie Russell, softball, Lamar C.C.; Kayla Russell, softball, Utah State University Eastern; Jenna Vidal, soccer, Northeastern J.C.; James Wasick, baseball, Dodge City (Kan.); Joseph Wasick, basketball, Dodge City (Kan.); Noah Karwacki, football, TBA