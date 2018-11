AURORA | A list of athletes from Aurora schools who signed National Athletic Letters of Intent on Nov. 14, 2018, or in the following days during the early signing period. Some schools will hold ceremonies, others will honor signees on the next signing day. Please email [email protected] with any additions:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports



AURORA EARLY NLI SIGNEES (NOV. 14, 2018)

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Natalie McGinnis, lacrosse, Northern Michigan; Trinity Nguyen, volleyball, Lindenwood University; Joshua Rodgers, track & field, Wyoming; Savannah Spitzer, volleyball, Colorado Mesa University

EAGLECREST: Shayelyn Allen, softball, Regis University; Lorrin Poulter, volleyball, University of Denver; Rachel Sabourin, softball, University of Hawaii; Rylee Waggoner, softball, Montana State-Billings

GRANDVIEW: Amy Chitkoksoong, golf, University of Northern Colorado; Kendra Gipson, soccer, Colorado State; Lauren Holleran, soccer, Iowa State; Kacy Johnston, soccer, Gonzaga; Tori Parker, soccer, Wyoming; Morgan Ryan, golf, Wyoming

OVERLAND: Jose Cintron Montalvo, baseball, Lamar University

REGIS JESUIT: Boys Division — Will Goodwin, swimming, University of Missouri; Jake Taylor, lacrosse, University of Notre Dame; Matt Wheelock, basketball, Augustana University; Girls Division — Maria Allen, soccer, University of Wyoming; Francesca Belibi, basketball, Stanford University; Gabrielle Eckard, lacrosse, Merrimack College; Maddie Ferguson, lacrosse, American University; Meriel Upton, swimming, Southern Methodist University; Sidney Weigand, lacrosse, West Point Academy (Army)

SMOKY HILL: Kenny Foster, basketball, Wyoming; Choying O’Brien, pole vault, Western State University; Jaclyn Santiago, diving, Colorado Mesa