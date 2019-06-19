Visiting teams came away with lion’s share of the spoils from the annual Rocky Mountain Rugby Challenge held June 15-16 Dove Valley Regional Park.

The tournament — which had a long run in Aurora at the Aurora Sports Park — took place over two days at the venue across the street from the Denver Broncos’ fieldhouse and featured competition in four prep classifications (Boys Tier I & II and Girls Tier I & II), along with boys and girls middle school school divisions.

The Rugby Colorado Girls Tier II team came away with the only championship as it finished atop a division with only one other team, another Colorado outfit in Team 5785. The teams split four matches against each other, with Rugby Colorado prevailing with fewest tries allowed.

Team 5785 finished as the Girls Tier I runner-up, with Rugby Colorado third among four teams.

In boys play, Team 5785 Blue led the way among locals with a fourth-place finish in Tier I, while a Rugby Colorado side that included players from Aurora schools/programs in Siaosi Vakafuhu, Elijah Martinez, Jaden Stoll and Trevor Barrios came in seventh.

Team 5785 again took top local honors with a tie for fifth in the Boys Tier II, followed by Rugby Colorado in eighth.

