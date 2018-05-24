Girls Soccer: Gallery — Class 5A state championship game, Grandview vs. Broomfield

DENVER | Images from the 2018 Class 5A girls soccer state championship game between Grandview and Broomfield played on May 23, 2018, at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Sophomore Caylin Lyubenko’s overtime goal gave Grandview a 1-0 victory. (Photos by Courtney Oakes & Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports