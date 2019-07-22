AURORA | Images from the Gateway Olys youth football camp featuring former Gateway star and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Zack Golditch held on July 19, 2019, at Gateway High School. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports