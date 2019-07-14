AURORA | Images from the 2019 Hog Wars strength and teamwork competition for Aurora offensive and defensive linemen, aka ‘Hogs,’ contested on June 10, 2019, at Rangeview High School. Six events were contested (a farmer’s carry, “log” press, Hog sled push, monster truck tire flip, firetruck push and tug-o-war) and Vista PEAK won a tiebreaking tug-o-war with Cherokee Trail to take the championship in the 15th annual event. Rangeview, Hinkley, Eaglecrest, Gateway and Overland also competed. (Images by Courtney Oakes, Philip B. Poston and Ali C.M. Watkins/Sentinel Colorado)

