Football: GALLERY — 2018 Spartans Youth Football Camp

AURORA | Images from the 2018 Spartans Youth Football Camp held July 24-26, 2018, at Cherokee Trail High School. Players and coaches from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill high schools ran drills and conducted practices with youth football teams in a variety of ages from the Spartan Youth Club. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

