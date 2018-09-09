AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018:
FOOTBALL
Far Northeast Warriors 38, Rangeview 20
Vista PEAK 58, Palmer 0
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 14 16 14 14 — 58
Palmer 0 0 0 0 — 0
VOLLEYBALL
Denver East def. Smoky Hill 25-10, 25-6, 25-13
Overland Tournament
Gateway def. George Washington 25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 26-24
George Washington def. Aurora Central 25-22, 25-21, 25-21
Lincoln def. Hinkley 25-15, 25-19
Spartan Challenge
Rangeview def. Middle Park 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 — Rangeview kills: Lexi Hurtado 22, Amari Bullock 5. Rangeview aces: Katelynn Starkey 4. Rangeview digs: Lexi Hurtado 12, Katelynn Starkey 12. Rangeview assists: Leslie Garcia 15, Iyanla Ayite 9.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 4, Rangeview 2
Score by halves:
Rangeview 0 2 — 2
Cher. Trail 3 1 — 4
Cherokee Trail goals: Mitchell Martinez 2, Mike Menzies, Dylan Reimer. Cherokee Trail assists: Ben Garcia, Oliver Mercado, Reimer. Cherokee Trail saves: Luke Eyolfson (10 shots on goal-10 saves), Hunter Hudovic (6 shots on goal-4 saves)
Horizon 3, Overland 2
Score by halves:
Overland 0 2 0 0 — 2
Horizon 2 0 0 1 — 3
SOFTBALL
Kennedy 13, Hinkley 1
The Academy 17, Overland 0
Don McCall Tournament
Cherokee Trail 11, Mountain Range 4
Smoky Hill 8, Arapahoe 7
Championship: Smoky Hill 5, Cherokee Trail 4