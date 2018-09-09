AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Far Northeast Warriors 38, Rangeview 20

Vista PEAK 58, Palmer 0

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 14 16 14 14 — 58

Palmer 0 0 0 0 — 0

VOLLEYBALL

Denver East def. Smoky Hill 25-10, 25-6, 25-13

Overland Tournament

Gateway def. George Washington 25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 26-24

George Washington def. Aurora Central 25-22, 25-21, 25-21

Lincoln def. Hinkley 25-15, 25-19

Spartan Challenge

Rangeview def. Middle Park 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 — Rangeview kills: Lexi Hurtado 22, Amari Bullock 5. Rangeview aces: Katelynn Starkey 4. Rangeview digs: Lexi Hurtado 12, Katelynn Starkey 12. Rangeview assists: Leslie Garcia 15, Iyanla Ayite 9.

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 4, Rangeview 2

Score by halves:

Rangeview 0 2 — 2

Cher. Trail 3 1 — 4

Cherokee Trail goals: Mitchell Martinez 2, Mike Menzies, Dylan Reimer. Cherokee Trail assists: Ben Garcia, Oliver Mercado, Reimer. Cherokee Trail saves: Luke Eyolfson (10 shots on goal-10 saves), Hunter Hudovic (6 shots on goal-4 saves)

Horizon 3, Overland 2

Score by halves:

Overland 0 2 0 0 — 2

Horizon 2 0 0 1 — 3

SOFTBALL

Kennedy 13, Hinkley 1

The Academy 17, Overland 0

Don McCall Tournament

Cherokee Trail 11, Mountain Range 4

Smoky Hill 8, Arapahoe 7

Championship: Smoky Hill 5, Cherokee Trail 4