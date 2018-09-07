AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 7, 2018:
FOOTBALL
Cherokee Trail 28, Horizon 14
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 7 0 14 7 — 28
Horizon 0 7 0 7 — 14
Cherokee Trail highlights: Grant Ciccarone 282 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Donovan Swift 68 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Sean Roberts receiving touchdown; Torrey Sanders receiving touchdown; Ahmarion Shead rushing touchdown
Eaglecrest 46, Rocky Mountain 0
Score by quarters:
Rocky Mtn. 0 0 0 0 — 0
Eaglecrest 14 19
Eaglecrest highlights: Dylan James 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; JP Luketu rushing touchdown; Isaiah Emecheta rushing touchdown; Elijah Anderson-Taylor interception return touchdown; Ty Robinson receiving touchdown
Grandview 35, Mountain Vista 7
Score by quarters:
Grandview 14 14 7 0 — 35
Mtn. Vista 0 0 0 7 — 7
Grandview highlights: Jordan Billingsley 2 rushing touchdowns; Jacob Burr 2 rushing touchdowns; Noah Schmidt rushing touchdown
Highlands Ranch 20, Regis Jesuit 17 (OT)
Score by quarters:
High. Ranch 0 3 2 9 6 — 20
Regis Jesuit 7 0 0 7 3 — 17
Regis Jesuit highlights: Kiahn Martinez receiving touchdown, rushing touchdown; Mariano Adame field goal
Hinkley 7, Gateway 0
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 0 7 0 0 — 7
Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hinkley highlights: J.J. Lee passing touchdown; Jerry Taylor receiving touchdown
Smoky Hill 21, Northglenn 6
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 0 0 7 14 — 21
Northglenn 0 0 6 0 — 6
Smoky Hill highlights: Kamari Lewis-Stallworth 2 passing touchdowns; Alec Pinkowski 2 receiving touchdowns; Obie Sanni rushing touchdown
VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Douglas County 25-19, 25-19, 25-16
Thomas Jefferson def. Rangeview 17-25, 25-20, 29-27, 14-25, 16-14 — Rangeview kills: Lexi Hurtado 24, Sierra Hunt 22. Rangeview digs: Lexi Hurtado 25, Sierra Hunt 14, Katelyn Starkey 11, Makenzie Bell 10, Anica Dolan 10. Rangeview assists: Leslie Garcia 25, Anica Dolan 23.
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 9, Prairie View 3
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 002 007 0 — 9
Prairie View 002 010 0 — 3
WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Jenna Medhus 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; KT Hoffman 3-3, 2B, run; Delanie Cox 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, run; Kelsey Bell 1-3, RBI, run
Lyons 12, Rangeview 3
Regis Jesuit 8, Dakota Ridge 5
Score by innings:
Dakota Ridge 100 112 0 — 5
Regis Jesuit 013 112 x — 8
WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Chloe Valdez 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Carlie Jo Caldwell 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Anna Dinkel 2-3; Isabel Macias 1-1, 2B, RBI
Smoky Hill 4, Dakota Ridge 2
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 000 301 0 — 4
Douglas Co. 100 010 0 — 2
WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 9 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Amrajie Bass 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Paris Elsberry 2-3, 2 2B, 2 runs; Izzy Giroux 1-3, HR, RBI, run
Vista PEAK 8, Heritage 2
Score by innings:
Vista PEAK 020 112 2 — 8
Heritage 001 000 1 — 2
WP — Vista PEAK: Kayla Russell (7 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Kayla Russell 4-4, RBI; Kennedi LeDuff 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, run; Dani Chaney 2-4, HR, RBI, run; Katie Russell 3-4