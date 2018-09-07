AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 7, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 28, Horizon 14

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 7 0 14 7 — 28

Horizon 0 7 0 7 — 14

Cherokee Trail highlights: Grant Ciccarone 282 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Donovan Swift 68 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Sean Roberts receiving touchdown; Torrey Sanders receiving touchdown; Ahmarion Shead rushing touchdown

Eaglecrest 46, Rocky Mountain 0

Score by quarters:

Rocky Mtn. 0 0 0 0 — 0

Eaglecrest 14 19

Eaglecrest highlights: Dylan James 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; JP Luketu rushing touchdown; Isaiah Emecheta rushing touchdown; Elijah Anderson-Taylor interception return touchdown; Ty Robinson receiving touchdown

Grandview 35, Mountain Vista 7

Score by quarters:

Grandview 14 14 7 0 — 35

Mtn. Vista 0 0 0 7 — 7

Grandview highlights: Jordan Billingsley 2 rushing touchdowns; Jacob Burr 2 rushing touchdowns; Noah Schmidt rushing touchdown

Highlands Ranch 20, Regis Jesuit 17 (OT)

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch 0 3 2 9 6 — 20

Regis Jesuit 7 0 0 7 3 — 17

Regis Jesuit highlights: Kiahn Martinez receiving touchdown, rushing touchdown; Mariano Adame field goal

Hinkley 7, Gateway 0

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 0 7 0 0 — 7

Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hinkley highlights: J.J. Lee passing touchdown; Jerry Taylor receiving touchdown

Smoky Hill 21, Northglenn 6

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 0 7 14 — 21

Northglenn 0 0 6 0 — 6

Smoky Hill highlights: Kamari Lewis-Stallworth 2 passing touchdowns; Alec Pinkowski 2 receiving touchdowns; Obie Sanni rushing touchdown

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Douglas County 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

Thomas Jefferson def. Rangeview 17-25, 25-20, 29-27, 14-25, 16-14 — Rangeview kills: Lexi Hurtado 24, Sierra Hunt 22. Rangeview digs: Lexi Hurtado 25, Sierra Hunt 14, Katelyn Starkey 11, Makenzie Bell 10, Anica Dolan 10. Rangeview assists: Leslie Garcia 25, Anica Dolan 23.

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 9, Prairie View 3

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 002 007 0 — 9

Prairie View 002 010 0 — 3

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Jenna Medhus 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; KT Hoffman 3-3, 2B, run; Delanie Cox 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, run; Kelsey Bell 1-3, RBI, run

Lyons 12, Rangeview 3

Regis Jesuit 8, Dakota Ridge 5

Score by innings:

Dakota Ridge 100 112 0 — 5

Regis Jesuit 013 112 x — 8

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Chloe Valdez 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Carlie Jo Caldwell 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Anna Dinkel 2-3; Isabel Macias 1-1, 2B, RBI

Smoky Hill 4, Dakota Ridge 2

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 000 301 0 — 4

Douglas Co. 100 010 0 — 2

WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 9 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Amrajie Bass 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Paris Elsberry 2-3, 2 2B, 2 runs; Izzy Giroux 1-3, HR, RBI, run

Vista PEAK 8, Heritage 2

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 020 112 2 — 8

Heritage 001 000 1 — 2

WP — Vista PEAK: Kayla Russell (7 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Kayla Russell 4-4, RBI; Kennedi LeDuff 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, run; Dani Chaney 2-4, HR, RBI, run; Katie Russell 3-4