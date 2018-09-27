AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018:

SOFTBALL

Northglenn 23, Rangeview 1

Score by innings:

Northglenn (11)93 — 23

Rangeview 010 — 1

Overland 15, Strive Prep 3

Score by innings:

Strive Prep 000 21 — 3

Overland 453 3x — 15

WP — Overland: Nicole Price (5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). Overland hitting: Tiana Wittke 4-4, 2B, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Eden Worden 3-4, RBI, run; Katelyn Czerpak 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 4 runs; Brandie Smith 2-3, 3 runs

Regis Jesuit 8, Chaparral 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 001 110 5 — 8 13 1

Chaparral 002 000 0 — 2 3 1

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Catharine Redden 3-4, run; Kilee Stortz 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, run; Lanie Smith 2-2, HR, RBI, run; Chloe Valdez 1-3, HR, run, RBI; Isabel Macias 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, run

BOYS TENNIS

Cherry Creek (V2) 5, Grandview 2

No. 1 singles — Arjun Batra (Cherry Creek) def. Grandview, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; No. 2 singles — Matas Suziedelis (Grandview) def. Casey Dennis (Cherry Creek), 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Daniel Cieraszynski (Grandview) def. Ben Zhang (Cherry Creek), 7-5, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Nathan Henden/Tyler Brown (Cherry Creek) def. Eric Shin/James Noh (Grandview), 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Brock Bryant/Charlie Colby (Cherry Creek) def. Brian Kim/Rajat Malani (Grandview), 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Ethan Anema/Andrew Lu (Cherry Creek) def. Pierce Hogue/Rishi Wagh (Grandview), 3-6, 6-4, 10-2; No. 4 doubles — Paxton Dwyer/David Lee (Cherry Creek) def. Rohit Garimella/Alex Splatt (Grandview), 6-1, 6-1

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 5, Liberty 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Hannah Bannec, Elizabeth Dewey, Caitrin Lombardo, Abby Loveland, Sarah Tartell. Regis Jesuit assists: Lauren Pendergast, Tartell.

St. Mary’s Academy 3, Grandview 1

Score by halves:

Grandview 1 0 — 1

St. Mary’s 3 0 — 3