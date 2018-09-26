AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018:

VOLLEYBALL

Brighton def. Vista PEAK 25-11, 26-24, 25-14 — Vista PEAK kills: Seairra Hughes 5, Kirsten Anderson 3, Kaitlen Schroeder 3. Vista PEAK digs: Jena Crawford 8, Aggie Danko 6, Jayden O’Dell 6. Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 9, Jena Crawford 8

Cherokee Trail def. Mullen, 3-0

Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-20, 25-16, 14-25, 23-25, 15-13

Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-21, 25-12, 25-17 — Grandview kills: Elsa Lamphere 13, Gabby Beckman 12. Grandview aces: Nicole Yakushenok 6, Georgia Klumker 5, Sarah Majka 4. Grandview blocks: Addison O’Grady 6. Grandview digs: Sarah Majka 19, Georgia Klumker 8. Grandview assists: Nicole Yakushenok 20, Enkhsanaa Enkhbayar 12

Rangeview def. Hinkley 25-10, 25-18, 25-17 — Rangeview kills: Lexi Hurtado 14, Sierra Hunt 8, Nola Johnson 6. Rangeview aces: Anica Dolan 5, Allie Powell 4. Rangeview digs: Makenzie Bell 7, Lexi Hurtado 6. Rangeview assists: Anica Dolan 14, Leslie Garcia 10.

Thornton def. Gateway 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 3, Grandview 2

Score by halves:

Arapahoe 0 3 — 3

Grandview 0 2 — 2

Aurora Central 5, Adams City 0

Score by halves:

Adams City 0 0 — 0

Aurora Central 3 2 — 5

Aurora Central goals: Saugat Rai 2, Orlin Castro, Brian Hernandez, Felipe Hernandez. Aurora Central assists: Saul Castellano, Brian Hernandez, David Pena, Rai, Nathaniel Saracay. Aurora Central saves: Jonathan Leiva (7 shots on goal-7 saves)

Cherokee Trail 5, Smoky Hill 4

Eaglecrest 3, Overland 1

Gateway 10, Thornton 0

Score by halves:

Thornton 0 0 — 0

Gateway 9 1 — 10

Regis Jesuit 3, Highlands Ranch 2

Score by halves:

High. Ranch 0 2 — 2

Regis Jesuit 3 0 — 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Colton Barry, Ben Cavarra, Casey McCloskey

Vista PEAK 7, Brighton 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 7, Smoky Hill 0