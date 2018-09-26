AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
VOLLEYBALL
Brighton def. Vista PEAK 25-11, 26-24, 25-14 — Vista PEAK kills: Seairra Hughes 5, Kirsten Anderson 3, Kaitlen Schroeder 3. Vista PEAK digs: Jena Crawford 8, Aggie Danko 6, Jayden O’Dell 6. Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 9, Jena Crawford 8
Cherokee Trail def. Mullen, 3-0
Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-20, 25-16, 14-25, 23-25, 15-13
Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-21, 25-12, 25-17 — Grandview kills: Elsa Lamphere 13, Gabby Beckman 12. Grandview aces: Nicole Yakushenok 6, Georgia Klumker 5, Sarah Majka 4. Grandview blocks: Addison O’Grady 6. Grandview digs: Sarah Majka 19, Georgia Klumker 8. Grandview assists: Nicole Yakushenok 20, Enkhsanaa Enkhbayar 12
Rangeview def. Hinkley 25-10, 25-18, 25-17 — Rangeview kills: Lexi Hurtado 14, Sierra Hunt 8, Nola Johnson 6. Rangeview aces: Anica Dolan 5, Allie Powell 4. Rangeview digs: Makenzie Bell 7, Lexi Hurtado 6. Rangeview assists: Anica Dolan 14, Leslie Garcia 10.
Thornton def. Gateway 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 3, Grandview 2
Score by halves:
Arapahoe 0 3 — 3
Grandview 0 2 — 2
Aurora Central 5, Adams City 0
Score by halves:
Adams City 0 0 — 0
Aurora Central 3 2 — 5
Aurora Central goals: Saugat Rai 2, Orlin Castro, Brian Hernandez, Felipe Hernandez. Aurora Central assists: Saul Castellano, Brian Hernandez, David Pena, Rai, Nathaniel Saracay. Aurora Central saves: Jonathan Leiva (7 shots on goal-7 saves)
Cherokee Trail 5, Smoky Hill 4
Eaglecrest 3, Overland 1
Gateway 10, Thornton 0
Score by halves:
Thornton 0 0 — 0
Gateway 9 1 — 10
Regis Jesuit 3, Highlands Ranch 2
Score by halves:
High. Ranch 0 2 — 2
Regis Jesuit 3 0 — 3
Regis Jesuit goals: Colton Barry, Ben Cavarra, Casey McCloskey
Vista PEAK 7, Brighton 3
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 7, Smoky Hill 0