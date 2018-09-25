AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 24, 2018:

VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview def. Fairview 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 — Rangeview kills: Lexi Hurtado 10, Sierra Hunt 8. Rangeview aces: Sierra Hunt 6. Rangeview digs: Katelynn Starkey 15. Rangeview assists: Leslie Garcia 13, Anica Dolan 6

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe 20, Overland 0

Score by innings:

Arapahoe 712 46 — 20

Overland 000 00 — 0

LP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (3 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Overland hitting: Katelyn Czerpak 1-2; Jayla Jackson 1-2

Cherokee Trail 10, Mullen 3

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 200 025 1 — 10

Mullen 010 020 0 — 3

WP — Cherokee Trail: Ashley Quinn (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Shea Boland 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, run; Haley Albers 2-4, 2 runs; Alexis Cortez 2-4, 2 RBI; Delanie Cox 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Cheyenne Ausborn 2-3, 2 3B, 2 runs; Kelsey Bell 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; KT Hoffman 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, run

Eaglecrest 11, Cherry Creek 7

Score by innings:

Cherry Creek 010 101 4 — 7

Eaglecrest 204 203 x — 11

WP — Eaglecrest: Reese Waggoner (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Rachel Sabourin 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 runs; Shayelyn Allen 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, run; Maddie Unrein 2-2, 3 runs; Reese Waggoner 2-4, 2B, 3B

Grandview 10, Smoky Hill 4

Score by innings:

Grandview 423 000 1 — 10

Smoky Hill 000 004 0 — 4

WP — Grandview: Marion Schweitzer (5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Grandview hitting: Alexys Stepina 3-4, RBI, 2 runs; Lyla Michels 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Taryn Moan 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs. Smoky Hill hitting: Cameron Lyons 2-3, run; Paris Elsberry 2-4, 2 RBI; Izzy Giroux 2-4, 2B, RBI, run

Regis Jesuit 6, Ponderosa 0

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 030 030 0 — 6

Ponderosa 000 000 0 — 0

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Catharine Redden 4-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Jackie Cal 2-4, 2 runs; Isabel Macias 2-4, run; Kilee Stortz 2-3, 2B, RBI

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 3, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 2 — 3

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Hannah Bannec, Elizabeth Dewey, Caitrin Lombardo. Regis Jesuit assists: Bannec, Dewey, Catherine Lord. Regis Jesuit saves: Shay Zilvitis (2 shots on goal-2 saves)