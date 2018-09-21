Grandview’s Hannah Skurcenski (5) puts up a shot over Cherry Creek’s Sydney Larsen during the Wolves’ four-set Centennial League volleyball loss to the Bruins on Sept. 20, 2018, at Cherry Creek High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018:

FOOTBALL

Rangeview 35, Adams City 14

Score by quarters:

Adams City  0  0  0  14 — 14

Rangeview  21  7  7  0 — 35

Rangeview highlights: Ethan Fray 87 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Reece Berkey 2 passing touchdowns; Trey Rogers 139 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns

VOLLEYBALL

Brighton def. Rangeview 20-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-12

Chaparral def. Regis Jesuit 25-8, 25-8, 25-19

Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19

Eaglecrest def. Mullen, 3-0

Thornton def. Aurora Central 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Vista PEAK def. Arapahoe 25-11, 25-15, 25-15

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 11, Smoky Hill 1

Grandview 13, Arapahoe 0

Prairie View 21, Aurora Central 1

Thornton 10, Hinkley 0

Vista PEAK 11, Adams City 1

