AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Rangeview 35, Adams City 14

Score by quarters:

Adams City 0 0 0 14 — 14

Rangeview 21 7 7 0 — 35

Rangeview highlights: Ethan Fray 87 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Reece Berkey 2 passing touchdowns; Trey Rogers 139 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns

VOLLEYBALL

Brighton def. Rangeview 20-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-12

Chaparral def. Regis Jesuit 25-8, 25-8, 25-19

Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19

Eaglecrest def. Mullen, 3-0

Thornton def. Aurora Central 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Vista PEAK def. Arapahoe 25-11, 25-15, 25-15

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 11, Smoky Hill 1

Grandview 13, Arapahoe 0

Prairie View 21, Aurora Central 1

Thornton 10, Hinkley 0

Vista PEAK 11, Adams City 1