AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018:
FOOTBALL
Rangeview 35, Adams City 14
Score by quarters:
Adams City 0 0 0 14 — 14
Rangeview 21 7 7 0 — 35
Rangeview highlights: Ethan Fray 87 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Reece Berkey 2 passing touchdowns; Trey Rogers 139 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns
VOLLEYBALL
Brighton def. Rangeview 20-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-12
Chaparral def. Regis Jesuit 25-8, 25-8, 25-19
Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19
Eaglecrest def. Mullen, 3-0
Thornton def. Aurora Central 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
Vista PEAK def. Arapahoe 25-11, 25-15, 25-15
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 11, Smoky Hill 1
Grandview 13, Arapahoe 0
Prairie View 21, Aurora Central 1
Thornton 10, Hinkley 0
Vista PEAK 11, Adams City 1