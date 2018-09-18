AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 17, 2018:

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Smoky Hill 25-13, 25-10, 25-14

Eaglecrest def. Overland, 3-0

Grandview def. Arapahoe 25-18, 25-22, 27-25 — Grandview kills: Elsa Lamphere 10, Gabby Beckman 9, Hannah Skurcenski 8. Grandview aces: Nicole Yakushenok 8. Grandview blocks: Lauren Betts 4. Grandview digs: Gabby Beckman 13, Georgia Klumker 12. Grandview assists: Nicole Yakushenok 30

Lincoln def. Hinkley, 3-1

SOFTBALL

Arvada West 11, Grandview 10

Score by innings:

Grandview 300 204 1 — 10

Arvada West 260 010 2 — 11

ThunderRidge 15, Regis Jesuit 2

Score by innings:

ThunderRidge 405 06 — 15

Regis Jesuit 110 00 — 2

LP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (5 IP, 11 H, 15 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Chloe Valdez 2-3, HR, RBI, run; Catharine Redden 2-2, RBI; Isabel Macias 1-2, 2B, run

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe 7, Eaglecrest 0

No. 1 singles — Tyler Landen (Arapahoe) def. Brandon Russell (Eaglecrest), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Jared Green (Arapahoe) def. Lucas Fadem (Eaglecrest), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Ryan Wood (Arapahoe) def. Jacob Tibbits (Eaglecrest), 6-1, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Jacob Lobb/Nick Stephenson (Arapahoe) def. Schuyler Wilson/Kaeson Wonder (Eaglecrest), 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Chase Wern/Spencer Pierpont (Arapahoe) def. Alex Davis/Nicholas Chang (Eaglecrest), 7-6, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Connor Rundell/Francis Jasper (Arapahoe) def. Brian Shim/Chuba Ozor (Eaglecrest), 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Clark Pearson/Max DaHard (Arapahoe) def. Sean Wilton/Logan Ming (Eaglecrest), 6-0, 6-2

Smoky Hill 6, Overland 1

No. 1 singles — Overland def. Declan Grasse (Smoky Hill), 7-6 (8), 6-4; No. 2 singles — Giovanni Thompson (Smoky Hill) def. Overland, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Dennis Domashevich (Smoky Hill) def. Overland, 6-2, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Alex Theel/James Frantz (Smoky Hill) def. Overland, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Viswah Jaine/Andrew Huynh (Smoky Hill) def. Overland, 6-1 7-5; No. 3 doubles — Andrew Wright/Aaron Bussard (Smoky Hill) def. Overland, 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — John Robin/David Kim (Smoky Hill) def. Overland, 6-0, 6-1