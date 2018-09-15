AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018:

FOOTBALL

Grandview 49, Fountain-Fort Carson 7

Vista PEAK 44, Gateway 0

Score by quarters:

Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0

Vista PEAK 14 14 9 7 — 44

Vista PEAK highlights: Gene Sledge 98 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Ja’Derris Carr 130 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Montral Hamrick 94 yards rushing, rushing touchdown. Gateway highlights: Marvon Odunoye 83 rushing

VOLLEYBALL

Valor Christian def. Regis Jesuit 25-15, 25-12, 25-23

Eaglecrest Invitational

Fossil Ridge def. Eaglecrest 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23

Denver East def. Eaglecrest, 3-2

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway 6, Overland 2

Score by halves:

Gateway 3 3 — 6

Overland 2 0 — 2

Grandview 3, Regis Jesuit 2 (OT)

Score by halves:

Grandview 1 1 0 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit 2 0 0 0 — 2

Grandview goals: Peter Goldy, Ivan Luna, Jaime Luna. Grandview assists: Ian Oltman 2, Raymond Jackson. Grandview saves: Cobi Wood (6 shots on goal-4 saves)

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 12, Westminster 1 (5 inn.)



Score by innings:

Westminster 000 01 — 1

Cher. Trail 327 0x — 12

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Kelsey Bell 2-2, HR, 4 RBI, run; Delanie Cox 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Cheyanne Ausborn 1-1, HR, RBI, run; Abby Rupeka 2-2, RBI, run

Eaglecrest 8, Brighton 6

Score by innings:

Brighton 000 022 2 — 6

Eaglecrest 001 304 x — 8

WP — Eaglecrest: Reese Waggoner (5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Kristin Ingram 3-4, RBI; Alex Hendrian 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Shayelyn Allen 2-4, RBI, run; Rachel Sabourin 1-2, 3 runs

Grandview 14, Prairie View 5

Score by innings:

Grandview 103 410 5 — 14

Prairie View 020 201 0 — 5

WP — Grandview: Marion Schweitzer (7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). Grandview hitting: Jacqueline Ley 3-4, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Elly Smith 3-5, 3B, 4 RBI, run; Jenny Allen 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run

Vista PEAK 10, Denver South 4

Score by innings:

Denver South 101 110 0 — 4

Vista PEAK 201 133 x — 10

WP — Vista PEAK: Kayla Russell (6 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Christina Martinez 3-3, RBI, 3 runs, 6 SB; Peyton Rider 3-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Dani Chaney 2-2, HR, 4 RBI, run