AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 14, 2018:

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 35, Poudre 0

Eaglecrest 33, Legacy 14

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 7 13 7 6 — 33

Legacy 0 0 7 7 — 14

Eaglecrest highlights: Dylan James 2 rushing touchdown; JP Luketu rushing touchdown; Jalen Stewart rushing touchdown; Isaiah Emecheta rushing touchdown

Fossil Ridge 17, Overland 7

Hinkley 14, Kennedy 10

Score by quarters:

Kennedy 3 0 7 0 — 10

Hinkley 6 2 0 6 — 14

Hinkley highlights: Dorian Fox 69 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Juan Gonzalez rushing touchdown; Leon Parham 92 yards rushing; Richard Taylor 72 yards rushing

Mullen 28, Regis Jesuit 21

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 0 7 0 14 — 21

Mullen 7 14 7 0 — 28

Regis Jesuit highlights: Kiahn Martinez 2 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdown; Nicco Marchiol passing touchdown

Smoky Hill 43, Prairie View 0

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest Invitational

Eaglecrest def. Brighton 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

Eaglecrest def. Cheyenne Mountain 25-8, 25-21, 25-18

SOFTBALL

Cherry Creek 2, Grandview 0

Score by innings:

Grandview 000 000 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 000 200 x — 2

LP — Grandview: Marion Schweitzer (5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Grandview hitting: Jenny Allen 1-2; Lyla Michels 1-3; Jacqueline Ley 1-3; Emma Schweitzer 1-1

Eaglecrest 17, Overland 0

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 575 0 — 17

Overland 000 0 — 0

WP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). LP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (2 IP, 15 H, 16 R, 15 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Kristin Ingram 3-3, 2 2B, 3B, 5 RBI; Molly Sherwood 2-2, 2 2B, 4 RBI, run; Alex Hendrian 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, runs. Overland hitting: Brandie Smith 1-2

Regis Jesuit 9, Heritage 1

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 040 014 0 — 9

Heritage 001 000 0 — 1

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). Regis Jesuit hitting: Catharine Redden 3-4, run; Chloe Valdez 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Jackie Cal 2-2, 2 RBI, run