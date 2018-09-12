AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018:

VOLLEYBALL

Denver West def. Aurora Central 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 — Aurora Central kills: Achol Redgebol 5, Brooke Slaughter 5. Aurora Central aces: Ana de Los Santos 6. Aurora Central digs: Ana de Los Santos 25. Aurora Central assists: Adriana Garcia Cortes 13

Doherty def. Vista PEAK 25-23, 27-25, 26-24 — Vista PEAK kills: Jaela Stephens 11, Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK digs: Jayden O’Dell 16, Lindsay Fernandez 10. Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 18, Jena Crawford 8.

Heritage def. Regis Jesuit 25-23, 27-25, 23-25, 25-13

Lewis-Palmer def. Cherokee Trail 25-11, 25-27, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 8, Prairie View 1

Score by halves:

Prairie View 0 1 — 1

Aur. Central 6 2 — 8

Aurora Central goals: Saugut Rai 3, Jose Bucio, Orlin Castro, Javier Garcia, Brian Hernandez, David Pena. Aurora Central assists: Bucio 2, Castro 2, Hernandez 2. Aurora Central saves: Jonathan Leiva (2 shots on goal-2 saves), Delfino Cruz (1 shot on goal-0 saves)

Cherokee Trail 2, Pine Creek 1

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2

Pine Creek 0 1 — 1

Hinkley 3, Westminster 0

Score by halves:

Hinkley 2 1 — 3

Westminster 0 0 — 0

Mountain Range 9, Vista PEAK 4

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 2 2 — 4

Mtn. Range 4 5 — 9

SOFTBALL

Brighton 20, Rangeview 4

Score by innings:

Rangeview 110 2 — 4

Brighton 776 x — 20

LP — Rangeview: Yamilet Corral (1/2 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Rangeview hitting: Yamilet Corral 1-1, 2B, RBI, run; Ivy Robinson 1-2, HR, RBI, run; Kyah Caley 1-2, 2B, RBI

Dakota Ridge 2, Smoky Hill 1

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 000 000 1 — 1

Dakota Ridge 000 011 x — 2

LP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Yasmine Ybarra 1-3, HR, RBI, run; Izzy Giroux 1-2, 2B

Overland 19, Denver North 12

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Overland 163 322 2 — 19 22 3

D. North 011 160 3 — 12 14 6

WP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (7 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). Overland hitting: Katelyn Czerpak 5-6, 2 RBI, 5 runs; Gracey Martinez 3-4, 4 RBI; Tiana Wittke 3-5, run

Regis Jesuit 7, Valor Christian 5

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 204 100 0 — 7

Valor Christian 000 200 3 — 5

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Anna Dinkel 3-4, HR, 4 RBI, run; Carlie Jo Caldwell 3-4, RBI, 2 runs; Isabel Macias 1-3, 2 RBI, run

Vista PEAK 20, Aurora Central 0

Vista PEAK 21, Aurora Central 0

Westminster 22, Hinkley 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 7, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 4 3 — 7

Regis Jesuit goals: Ella Brooks 2, Zoey Dale, Elizabeth Dewey, Lauren Doyle, Abby Loveland, Lauren Pendergast. Regis Jesuit assists: Hannah Bannec, Brooks. Regis Jesuit saves: Shay Vilvitis (1 shot on goal-1 save)