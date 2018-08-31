AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK 20, Mesa Ridge 18 — (recap)



Score by quarters:

Mesa Ridge 0 3 3 12 — 18

Vista PEAK 7 7 0 6 — 20

Vista PEAK highlights: Gene Sledge 100 yard rushing, rushing touchdown; Jaderris Carr 88 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Dennis Flippin 48 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Victor Owens 48 yards passing, passing touchdown

VOLLEYBALL

Dakota Ridge def. Rangeview 25-27, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11

Eaglecrest def. ThunderRidge 25-21, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17

Fruita Monument def. Smoky Hill 25-11, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14 — Smoky Hill kills: Ashley Mooney 8. Smoky Hill blocks: Ruth Love 3. Smoky Hill assists: Haley Brinson 26

Kennedy def. Aurora Central 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11

Ponderosa def. Grandview 25-23, 25-15, 25-19

Vista PEAK def. Elizabeth 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 — Vista PEAK kills: Makenzie Congleton 8, Jena Crawford 6, Jaela Stephens 6. Vista PEAK aces: Aggie Dainko 5. Vista PEAK digs: Jayden O’Dell 10. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 16, Lindsay Fernandez 14

BOYS SOCCER

Chaparral 4, Eaglecrest 2

Score by halves:

Chaparral 4 0 — 4

Eaglecrest 0 2 — 2

Cherokee Trail 0, Rocky Mountain 0 (2OT)

Gateway 5, Bear Creek 0

Score by halves:

Bear Creek 0 0 — 0

Gateway 1 4 — 5

Grandview 2, Douglas County 0

Score by halves:

Douglas Co. 0 0 — 0

Grandview 1 1 — 2

Hinkley 3, Overland 1

Legacy 8, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Legend 2 6 — 8

Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0

Monarch 2, Smoky Hill 1

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 1 0 — 1

Monarch 0 2 — 2

Rangeview 4, Aurora Central 1

Regis Jesuit 1, Pine Creek 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Pine Creek 1 0 0 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 1 0 0 0 — 1

SOFTBALL

Boulder 28, Aurora Central 9

Cherokee Trail 12, Regis Jesuit 11

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 104 105 0 — 11

Cher. Trail 502 140 x — 12

WP — Cherokee Trail: Ashley Quinn (4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP — Regis Jesuit: Lanie Smith (4 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Chloe Valdez 4-5, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Isabel Macias 3-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Lanie Smith 3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Jackie Cal 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs. Cherokee Trail hitting: Kelsey Bell 3-3, RBI, 2 runs; Haley Albers 2-4, 2 RBI, run; Jenna Medhus 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Cheyenne Ausborn 2-4, 3B, RBI, run

Elizabeth 9, Vista PEAK 5

Score by innings:

Elizabeth 301 130 1 — 9

Vista PEAK 000 203 0 — 5

LP — Vista PEAK: Kayla Russell (4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Dani Chaney 2-2, 2 2B, 2 runs; Kennedi LeDuff 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Peyton Rider 1-3, run

Far Northeast Warriors 15, Rangeview 5 (5 inn.)

Score by innings:

Rangeview 130 01 — 5

FNE Warriors 443 04 — 15

LP — Rangeview: Yamilet Corral (1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). Rangeview hitting: Jordan Clanton 2-3, 2 RBI; Alyza Martinez 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Yamil Corral 1-3, run

Grandview 4, Dakota Ridge 3

Score by innings:

Dakota Ridge 001 020 0 — 3

Grandview 200 020 x — 4

WP — Grandview: Marion Schweitzer (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Grandview hitting: Lyla Michels 2-3, 2 RBI; Alyssa Walker 1-3, 2 RBI; Jacqueline Ley 1-2, run; Taryn Moan 1-2, 2B, run

Hinkley 18, Skyview 3

Overland 10, Sheridan 9

Score by innings:

Sheridan 110 160 0 — 9

Overland 011 420 2 — 10

WP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (7 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 11 K). Overland hitting: Brandie Smith 3-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Gracey Martinez 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Jayla Jackson 3-4, 2 runs; Nicole Price 2-4, 2 RBI, run

BOYS GOLF

EMAC Major No. 2 (at Aurora Hills G.C.)

Team scores (par 216): 1. Prairie View 229; 2. VISTA PEAK 241; 3. Brighton 252; 4. RANGEVIEW 273; 5. Westminster 280; 6. Northglenn 283; 7. Englewood 292; 8. AURORA CENTRAL 305; 9. GATEWAY 331; 10. Riverdale Ridge 334; 11. Thornton 338; 12. HINKLEY 348; Adams City no score

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Jeff Nelson (Prairie View) 75; T2. Raiden Weckworth (Prairie View) 76; T2. Jeremy Yanker (Westminster) 76; T4. QUEZDON IVEY (VISTA PEAK) 78; T4. Tyler Jenson (Prairie View) 78; T6. DAWSON THULIN (VISTA PEAK) 80; T6. Thomas O’Connor (Englewood) 80; T8. SHA JEFFERSON (VISTA PEAK) 83; T8. Ryan Fukutome (Brighton) 83; 10. Andrew Rankin (Brighton) 84