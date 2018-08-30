AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018:

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest 17, ThunderRidge 6

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 260 18 — 17

ThunderRidge 220 02 — 6

WP — Eaglecrest: Reese Waggoner (1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Rachel Sabourin 3-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Shayelyn Allen 3-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Reese Waggoner 2-4, 3B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Mya Akrie 1-3, 2 RBI, run

Lincoln 23, Aurora Central 4

Score by innings:

Lincoln 722 2(10) — 23

Aur. Central 112 00 — 4

LP — Aurora Central: Madison Meeks (5 IP, 13 H, 23 R, 16 ER, 11 BB, 2 K). Aurora Central hitting: Vianney Palacios 2-2, 2B, RBI; Bailey Garrison 2-3, 2B, RBI; Cierlo Varela 1-3, 2 runs

Mountain Vista 15, Grandview 3

Score by innings:

Mtn. Vista 211 131 6 — 15

Grandview 100 002 0 — 3

LP — Grandview: Elizabeth Herting (4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Grandview hitting: Jacqueline Ley 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, run; Lyla Michels 1-3, 2B, RBI; Emma Schweitzer 1-3

Regis Jesuit 6, Bear Creek 3

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 222 000 0 — 6

Bear Creek 001 002 0 — 3

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Chloe Valdez 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Lanie Smith 1-3, RBI, run; Jackie Cal 1-4, RBI, run; Catharine Redden 1-3, RBI

Smoky Hill 14, Vista PEAK 2

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 020 00 — 2

Smoky Hill 326 3x — 14

LP — Vista PEAK: Kayla Russell (4 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Katie Russell 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, run; Peyton Rider 1-2; Kennedi LeDuff run

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview 1, Liberty 0

Score by halves:

Liberty 0 0 — 0

Grandview 1 0 — 1