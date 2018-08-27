AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 27, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Chaparral def. Grandview 25-21, 26-28, 25-17, 25-21

SOFTBALL

Greeley Central 26, Aurora Central 6

Score by innings:

Aurora Central 222 0 — 6

Greeley Central (10)(14)2 — 26

Aurora Central hitting: Madison Meeks 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Vianney Palacios 1-1, 2 RBI; Bailey Garrison 1-1, run; Logan Mikkelson 1-1

Kennedy 12, Rangeview 11

Score by innings:

Rangeview 111 311 3 — 11

Kennedy 250 400 1 — 12

Smoky Hill 11, Heritage 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill 100 405 1 — 11 15 1

Heritage 100 000 0 — 1 3 3

WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Delaney Farnsworth 4-4, 3 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Izzy Waleski 3-5, RBI, 2 runs; Kenedy Sandoval 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Amrajie Bass 2-3, 2 RBI, run

Vista PEAK 16, George Washington 10

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 540 401 2 — 16

Geo. Wash. 004 011 4 — 10

WP — Vista PEAK: Avery Budny (3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Peyton Rider 4-5, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Katie Russell 2-4, 2 3B, 3 RBI, run; Kennedi LeDuff 2-4, 2 runs; Kristen Keenan 2-3

BOYS TENNIS

Mountain Range 6, Rangeview 1

No. 1 singles — Hanel Kim (Mountain Range) def. Caleb Urban (Rangeview), 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (8); No. 2 singles — Parker Davis (Mountain Range) def. Daniel Woy (Rangeview), 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Jacob Dexter (Mountain Range) def. Kent Ho (Rangeview), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Joseph Kim/Albert Phan (Mountain Range) def. Jordan Alvarenga/Eric Huynh (Rangeview), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Nicolas Cippitelli/Shane Hargrave (Mountain Range) def. Kenny Luong/Sam Newman (Rangeview), 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Mohamed Al-Jarah/Yucheng Zhang (Rangeview) def. Evan Hargrave/Kevin Thomson (Mountain Range), 6-4, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Anthony DuranTello/Gavin Lesh (Mountain Range) def. Jonathan Harris/John Quach (Rangeview), 6-3, 6-0

FIELD HOCKEY

Palmer Ridge 10, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Palmer Ridge 7 3 — 10