AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 26, Rock Canyon 9

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 0 14 0 12 — 26

Chaparral 0 6 3 0 — 9

Cherokee Trail highlights:Grant Ciccarone 2 touchdown passes; Torrey Sanders 90 yard kickoff return touchdown; Sean Roberts receiving touchdown; Sam Hart receiving touchdown; Malik Sparrow rushing touchdown; Matty Bartels 2 interceptions

Grandview 38, Chaparral 6

Score by quarters:

Chaparral 0 0 0 6 — 6

Grandview 0 17 21 0 — 38

Grandview highlights:Dayne Prim 2 receiving touchdowns; Jordan Billingsley rushing touchdown; Noah Schmidt rushing touchdown

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest 3, Pine Creek 2

Gateway def. FNE Warriors 25-23, 25-15, 25-22

Regis Jesuit def. Smoky Hill 25-16, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18 — Regis Jesuit kills: Hannah Needham 11, Ashley Carr 5, Brooke Vercauteren 5. Regis Jesuit blocks: Carr 5.

Valor Christian def. Aurora Central 25-2, 25-6, 25-7

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 6, Aurora Central 2

Score by halves:

Arapahoe 3 3 — 6

Aur. Central 0 2 — 2

Aurora Central goals: Saugut Rai 2. Aurora Central assist: Orlin Castro. Aurora Central saves: Leo Lemus (13 shots on goal-7 saves)

Castle View 6, Vista PEAK 0

Grandview 2, Rangeview 1

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 0 — 1

Grandview 1 1 — 2

Rangeview goal: Rashid Seidu-Aroza

Overland 3, Heritage 1

Score by halves:

Overland 2 1 — 3

Heritage 1 0 — 1

Overland goals: Dagm Getu 3. Overland assist: Anis Hule. Overland save: Trent Johnson 1

Westminster 2, Smoky Hill 1

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 1 0 — 1

Westminster 1 1 — 2

SOFTBALL

Englewood 20, Hinkley 0

Score by innings:

Englewood 40(13) 3 — 20

Hinkley 000 0 — 0

Mullen 5, Regis Jesuit 4

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 020 001 1 — 4

Mullen 001 112 x — 5

LP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Isabel Macias 3-3, 2 3B, RBI, run; Anna Dinkel 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Kilee Stortz 1-2, 3B, RBI

Overland 15, Aurora Central 0

Score by innings:

Aur. Central 000 0 — 0

Overland 852 x — 15

WP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP — Aurora Central: Madison Meeks (3 IP, 10 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 8 BB, 1 K). Aurora Central hitting: Bailey Garrison 2-2; Estefani Olague 1-2, 3 SB; Zoey Ingram 1-2. Overland hitting: Katelyn Czerpak 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Eden Worden 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI, run; Tiana Wittke 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs

Rock Canyon 5, Eaglecrest 1

Score by innings:

Rock Canyon 000 010 4 — 5

Eaglecrest 000 010 0 — 1

LP — Eaglecrest: Reese Waggoner (2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Rylee Waggoner 3-4, 2B, 3B, run; Isabelle Coffman 1-2; Alex Hendrian 1-3