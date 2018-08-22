AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018:

VOLLEYBALL

Chaparral def. Cherokee Trail 3-1

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 16, Chaparral 8

WP — Cherokee Trail: Ashley Quinn (7 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Delanie Cox 4-4, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 3 runs; Alexis Cortez 3-4, 2 runs; KT Hoffman 3-4, 2 RBI, run; Jenna Medhus 3-5, 4 runs; Adreanna Lance 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, run

Eaglecrest 7, Legend 3

Regis Jesuit 1, Smoky Hill

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 000 100 0 — 1 8 0

Smoky Hill 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Paris Elsberry (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Carlie Jo Caldwell 2-3; Jackie Cal 2-3; Katelyn Marshal 1-3, RBI; Isabel Macias 1-3, run. Smoky Hill hitting: Izzy Giroux 2-3; Paris Elsberry 1-3

Vista PEAK 15, Far Northeast Warriors 0 (4 inn.)

Score by innings:

FNE Warriors 000 0 — 0

Vista PEAK 512 7 — 15

WP — Vista PEAK: Kayla Russell (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Julie Maldonado 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Katie Russell 2-2, RBI, run; Dani Chaney 2-3, RBI, 3 runs; Isabella Chambers 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs

BOYS TENNIS

Overland 5, Rangeview 2

No. 1 singles — Caleb Urban (Rangeview) def. Eduardo Garcia Martinez (Overland), 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Daniel Woy (Rangeview) def. Cogan Nguyen (Overland), 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Blake Malatachi (Overland) def. Kent Ho (Rangeview), 6-0, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Nahom Beyene/Corbin Snider (Overland) def. Eric Huynh/Jordan Alvarenga (Rangeview), 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — Jack Graves/Nicholas Meyer (Overland) def. Kenny Loung/Sam Newman (Rangeview), 2-6, 6-4, 12-10; No. 3 doubles — Ryan Graves/Marcus Middleton (Overland) def. John Quach/Mohamed Al-Jarah (Rangeview), 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Eldin Basic/Jeremiah Fey (Overland) def. Giovanni Palazzolo/Jonathan Harris (Rangeview), 6-2, 6-0

Rock Canyon 6, Grandview 1

No. 1 singles — Rock Canyon def. Nolan Biaggi (Grandview), 6-3, 7-5; No. 2 singles — Rock Canyon def. Yousuf Hassan (Grandview), 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Rock Canyon def. Matas Suziedelis (Grandview), 7-6 (5), 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Rock Canyon def. James Noh/Eric Shin (Grandview), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Daniel Cieraszynski/Brian Kim (Grandview) def. Rock Canyon, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Rock Canyon def. Rich Wagh/Pierce Hogue (Grandview), 6-1, 4-6, 10-8; No. 4 doubles — Rock Canyon def. Spencer Marshall/Rohit Garimella (Grandview), 7-5, 6-4

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League Meet No. 2 (at South Suburban G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 287; 2. Mullen 301; 3. Cherry Creek 307; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 322; 5. GRANDVIEW 336; 6. OVERLAND 363; 7. SMOKY HILL 386; 8. EAGLECREST 405

Top 5 individuals (par 72): 1. Jack Tickle (Arapahoe) 66; 2. Carter Kovarik (Cherry Creek) 72; T3. Caleb Busta (Arapahoe) 73; T3. Chris Jonell (Arapahoe) 73; T5. CHRIS KENNEDY (SMOKY HILL) 74; T5. BEAM BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 74